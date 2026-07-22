Wednesday’s Headlines Mosey Along
What's slower, Amtrak trains or a jaywalking tortoise?
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on July 22, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog USA
Crash Deaths Of Chicago And Boston Transportation Planners Must Be A Turning Point To Rein In Drivers Who Kill On Streets Designed For Carnage
Planners Riley O’Neil and Louisa Gag must not die in vain.
July 22, 2026
‘The Vibes Were Impeccable’: The World Cup Showed The Promise Of Livable Streets
The name of the game is car-free.
July 21, 2026
Op-Ed: Lack of Transit is the Real Culprit Behind the Bay Area’s July Fourth Fiasco
It's time for someone to call out the elephant in the room about the July Fourth meltdown.
July 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Need a Tank
Every 1,000 pounds of a car's weight increases the fatality rate by 40 percent.
July 21, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Score a Goal for Transit
Americans spent the past month falling in love with soccer. Maybe they fell in love with transit, too.
July 20, 2026