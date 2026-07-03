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Friday’s Headlines: Have a Smashing Fourth Edition

What is it about law enforcement and their cars?
12:01 AM EDT on July 3, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Have a Smashing Fourth Edition
Here's one we would have liked to enter. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Nothing reveals the law enforcement community’s obsession with muscle cars and trucks like Squad Car Porn.

And no outfit is better at providing it than the American Association of State Troopers, which, in advance of our national 250th birthday celebration, is asking Americans to vote for their favorite police “cruiser.”

Seriously, all 50 states have entered their police squad cars or bull-barred SUVs in this 13th annual contest, and, frankly, the cars and sport utility vehicles are no match for the settings in which state police agencies have posed their beauties.

Check out some of our “favorites”:

Georgia

Just say nay.

Kansas

Is this a cop car or one of those NASA moon vehicles?

Louisiana

Who’s a good boy?

Maryland

OK, you gotta love the Clydesdales.

Mississippi

OK, we love the lightning, but is that squad car on the right from “Mississippi Burning”?

North Dakota

We can’t put our finger on it, but something is bugging us about this.

We think the whole thing is ridiculous, but we’re not so repulsed that we wouldn’t at least give you a chance to play along. Vote here.

And have a great holiday weekend, whether you’re driving to the beach, the mountains, some lightning-filled Mississippi parking lot … or taking transit like the rest of us.

We’ll have a full slate of news clips on Monday.

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