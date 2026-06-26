Annual ‘Best Bike City’ Rankings Yields Small Town Surprises
PeopleForBikes finds which cities are leading the charge in bikeability.
12:04 AM EDT on June 26, 2026
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald is a general assignment and video intern for Streetsblog USA. With over half a decade of experience in advocacy and digital media, Ren now produces videos on Instagram and Youtube (@renzarofitzgerald) covering the affordability and mobility movements. They are a UC Berkeley Urban Studies and Journalism undergraduate graduating in December 2026.
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