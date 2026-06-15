Monday’s Headlines Shift Into Reverse
After the Biden administration briefly boosted funding for transit and rail, House Republicans are going back to their highway-centric ways.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on June 15, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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