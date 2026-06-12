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Friday Video: What Happens When World Cup Fans Come to America

It is difficult to go to a sportball game in the United States compared to Europe, so let City Nerd Ray Delahanty explain it all to you.
12:02 AM EDT on June 12, 2026
Friday Video: What Happens When World Cup Fans Come to America
Carmageddon.

Hey, World Cup fans, welcome to North America — now, good luck getting to the stadiums.

That’s City Nerd Ray Delahanty’s take in this informative — and, frankly, really sad — video about how, how you say, different it is to go to a sportball game in the United States compared to Europe, where stadiums tend to be in walking or transit distance of the center city.

Americans, of course, mostly drive out to the suburbs for a ballgame — but the World Cup will be drawing tourists from all over the globe … and cars tend not to fit in suitcases. Hence, a continent-wide transportation disaster. (Oh, and please don’t walk or bike from Midtown Manhattan to the MetLife Stadium in the Jersey Meadowlands, as multiple New York outlets have warned, even though it’s just a couple of miles as the crow flies.)

Let the Nerd break it down for you:

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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He’s also the writer and producer of “Murder at the Food Coop,” which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Friday Video | World Cup

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