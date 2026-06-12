Friday Video: What Happens When World Cup Fans Come to America

Hey, World Cup fans, welcome to North America — now, good luck getting to the stadiums.

That’s City Nerd Ray Delahanty’s take in this informative — and, frankly, really sad — video about how, how you say, different it is to go to a sportball game in the United States compared to Europe, where stadiums tend to be in walking or transit distance of the center city.

Americans, of course, mostly drive out to the suburbs for a ballgame — but the World Cup will be drawing tourists from all over the globe … and cars tend not to fit in suitcases. Hence, a continent-wide transportation disaster. (Oh, and please don’t walk or bike from Midtown Manhattan to the MetLife Stadium in the Jersey Meadowlands, as multiple New York outlets have warned, even though it’s just a couple of miles as the crow flies.)

Let the Nerd break it down for you: