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Wednesday’s Headlines Have a DD

Maybe there should be more consequences for the most dangerous drivers among us.
12:01 AM EDT on June 10, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Have a DD
Technology exists that could stop people from drinking and driving, but some members of Congress don't want to require it. Pexels, CC
  • One reason why American roads are so deadly is that we let habitually bad drivers keep driving no matter how many wrecks they cause. (Everyone Is Welcome)
  • One way to keep such drivers off the road is passive drunk driving detection technology that, if it detects alcohol on the driver’s breath, won’t let them start the car. A provision in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill required all new cars to have it within five years. But now Congress might block its implementation. (Love of Place)
  • A new Federal Transit Administration dashboard will measure how “family friendly” transit systems are. (Metro)
  • Crowdsourcing can help cities find broken sidewalks and fix them. (Next City)
  • An NYU study found that bike lanes increase bikeshare ridership, especially among riders over 60. (Planetizen)
  • Beloved Chicago bike planner Riley O’Neil was killed by a truck driver while riding his bike when he swerved out of an unprotected bike lane to avoid being doored. (Tribune, Streetsblog Chicago)
  • Austin businesses are preparing to relocate to make way for light rail construction (KVUE). But the project still faces financial headwinds even after it was cut back from 20 miles to 10 (Free Press).
  • High-speed rail would generate billions of dollars in property tax revenue for Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas. (KERA)
  • Portland transit agency TriMet could be entering a doom loop. (Willamette Week)
  • Jersey City is doing 100 quick-build traffic safety projects, while Hoboken is creating 25 all-way stops (NJ.com). Famous for going nine years without a traffic death, Hoboken did it in part simply by using cheap plastic bollards to daylight intersections (Carscoops).
  • Kansas City is beefing up transit service for the World Cup. (KCTV)
  • Celebrities are popularizing bike dates in New York City. (Times)
  • Yes, it is possible to move an entire apartment’s worth of furniture by bike. (streets.mn)
  • Dentures, wedding gowns and an ankle bracelet are among the strangest things people left in an Uber over the past year. (Mashable)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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