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Tuesday’s Headlines’ Goal Is Better Transit

The World Cup could lead to improved transit in U.S. host cities well beyond the end of the tournament.
12:01 AM EDT on June 9, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines’ Goal Is Better Transit
Amtrak's crowded Northeast Corridor connects three cities that will host 21 World Cup matches. Trains
  • World Cup host cities like Seattle, Atlanta, Boston and Kansas City are using the event to beef up their transit systems in ways that will hopefully outlast the global soccer tournament. (Next City)
  • Both the location of housing near transit and the frequency of transit service are important for getting people to ride transit. Surprisingly, Los Angeles is at the top of the Urban Institute’s metric, followed by San Francisco and New York City. Less surprisingly, Sun Belt cities Dallas, Houston and Atlanta are at the bottom.
  • A private company hires and trains bus drivers for Boston public schools. TransDev drivers were responsible for at least 60 deaths nationwide in the past decade, but most were not reported by the federal database that tracks such crashes, which means communities contracting with TransDev don’t know about its record. (ProPublica)
  • The new Penn Station renderings are in, but the cost accounting isn’t. (Streetsblog NYC)
  • Delays in Sound Transit projects have led to calls to reform the Seattle transit agency. (The Urbanist)
  • California is cracking down on polluted runoff from parking lots. (Los Angeles Times)
  • What’s the point of even having city governments if the Texas legislature can override anything they do? (Tribune)
  • Passenger trains were delayed Saturday when a barge hit a rail bridge in Maryland. (New York Times)
  • The Utah Transit Authority is addressing gaps in service. (Utah Public Radio)
  • The D.C. Metro is closing three Red Line stations for construction this summer. (WTOP)
  • Las Vegas is lowering the speed limit on Centennial Parkway as part of a Vision Zero effort to reduce deadly crashes. (Fox 5)
  • Are Honolulu residents treating bikeshare like a mere novelty? (Civil Beat)
  • Arkansas cities should do a better job of maintaining sidewalks. (Democrat-Gazette)
  • Ann Arbor is experimenting with asphalt made from recycled tires. (Equipment World)
  • Carmel, the small Indiana town of 100,000, has more than 150 roundabouts that have cut car crashes by 80 percent. (CNU Public Square)
  • Feel like taking a scenic train trip this summer? Travel + Leisure suggests a few Amtrak routes.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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