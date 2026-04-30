Thursday’s Headlines Fight for Your Rights
Louisiana v. Callais is not going to work out well for anyone who supports transit or equity in transportation.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on April 30, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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