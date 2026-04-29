Wednesday’s Headlines: Less Parking Equals Lower Rents
Tenants are paying hundreds of dollars a month for parking they may not even need.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on April 29, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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