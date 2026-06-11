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Thursday’s Headlines Kick Off the World Cup

For some cities, transporting World Cup fans is a challenge. Others see it as an opportunity.
12:01 AM EDT on June 11, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Kick Off the World Cup
Dallas is one of the World Cup cities offering expanded transit service during the tournament. Photo: Matthew Klint, CC
  • The World Cup will stress both the capacity and finances of transit systems in host cities, with special service in New Jersey costing $6 million per match to carry the majority of 82,000 fans to Met Life Stadium. Some cities, though, are treating the tournament as an opportunity to showcase their transit systems to a global audience, adding rail frequency and charter buses at little to no cost to fans. (CBS News)
  • Whether it’s because of overpolicing, lack of investment or urban freeways cutting of neighborhoods, mobility for Black Americans is often limited, with devastating social and economic consequences, according to urban planner and author Charles T. Brown. (Planetizen)
  • The environmental impact of driving an electric vehicle is greater for people who drive a lot and live in an area with a clean power grid, but EVs almost always come out ahead compared to gas-powered cars no matter what, according to an MIT study. (Anthropocene)
  • A startup is using old Waymo batteries to provide energy storage for the power grid. (Fast Company)
  • A lot of supposedly public EV charging stations are actually located at places like car dealerships that aren’t really public at all. (Electrek)
  • Amtrak offered a preview of what a renovated Penn Station in New York City might look like, but failed to answer questions about who will pay the $7 billion price tag. (NY Times, Streetsblog NYC)
  • Drivers in one of New York’s largest suburb sued to stop Westchester County from using license plate readers to catch them breaking traffic laws. (Associated Press)
  • Tampa area drivers have killed more than 600 pedestrians in the past five years. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Lexington, Kentucky is considering a ban on parking in bike lanes, but with a lot of exceptions for drop-offs, pickups and deliveries. (Herald-Leader)
  • New Orleans is seeking public input on improving its streetcar system. (Times-Picayune)
  • The Dutch government introduced a discounted pass for unlimited off-peak rail travel at just 49 euros per month. (Rail Journal)
  • Uber and British company Wayve are rolling out robotaxis in London, followed by Tokyo and several other cities. (CNN)
  • University of Zurich students invented a brick evaporative cooling system that can significantly cool down spaces like bus stops during hot summer months. (Times of India)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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