Thursday’s Headlines Fight for Your Rights
Louisiana v. Callais is not going to work out well for anyone who supports transit or equity in transportation.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on April 29, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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