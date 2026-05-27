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Wednesday’s Headlines Missed an Opportunity

The BUILD America 250 Act is headed for a House vote, and it looks like more of the status quo for federal transportation funding.
12:01 AM EDT on May 27, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Missed an Opportunity
Photo: Jose Arukatty
  • The BUILD America 250 Act, a $580 billion transportation bill, passed out of committee and could go up for a full House vote within a matter of weeks (The Center Square). The bill fails to prioritize safety over speed, maintenance over new highway construction or adequately fund other modes of transportation besides cars, according to Transportation for America.
  • The bill comes at a time when high gas prices are driving up transit ridership, and agencies need more funding to capitalize on the trend. (Jalopnik)
  • How will Oregon fund transportation now that Democrats’ plan failed at the ballot box? (Axios)
  • Some Virginia officials want to invest express lane tolls into transit rather than roads. (Mercury)
  • Bay Area transit supporters have gathered enough signatures to put a tax hike on the November ballot. (San Francisco Standard)
  • A new Amtrak station in Detroit could provide future rail service to Canada. (ConstructConnect)
  • Portland drivers might actually be driving more in a quest for the cheapest gas. (KATU)
  • Massachusetts Uber and Lyft drivers have officially unionized. (WHDH)
  • Federal officials are expected to rule this year on an increasingly expensive and controversial freeway project in Shreveport. (WFMZ)
  • Austin’s CapMetro is opening two park-and-ride lots to serve two new bus rapid transit lines. (American-Statesman)
  • Pittsburgh needs better signage to educate drivers about all-way crossings. (City Paper)
  • Kansas City Current fans packed out the new streetcar extension last weekend. (KMBC)
  • Skateboarders can turn an empty big-box parking lot into a community space. (New York Times)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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