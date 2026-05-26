Tuesday’s Headlines Have Long COVID
More on transit and passenger rail's slow recovery from the pandemic.
By Blake Aued
12:01 PM EDT on May 26, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog USA
How Phoenix’s ‘Invisible’ Parking Lots Are Making Its Heat Problems Worse
How did parking lots swallow one of America's hottest cities — and make it even hotter?
May 26, 2026
The Forgotten History of ‘Bloody 66’ And How Public Memory Helps Perpetuate Traffic Violence
Centennial events downplay the violent history of one of America's most "iconic" highways, and obscure how that violence persists to this day.
May 25, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Are in Decline
The U.S. is becoming a dying petrostate, while China leads the world in renewable energy.
May 22, 2026
Spirit’s Shutdown Exposes America’s Fragile Affordable Travel System
"Affordable travel is not a fallback. It is what makes broad mobility possible."
May 22, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway
Dabney Sanders explains how Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway came together.
May 21, 2026