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Monday’s Headlines Pedal Backwards

The Trump administration really does not want to make it easy to ride a bike.
12:01 AM EDT on March 30, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Pedal Backwards
This gorgeous bike lane in Washington, D.C. is the subject of President Trump's wrath. Photo: DDOT
  • While the Trump administration tries to tears up a protected bike lane in D.C., it’s also attempting to stop bike projects across the country. About 200 discretionary grants totaling $3 billion for bike, pedestrian and safety projects awarded under President Biden are at risk of being canceled, and that doesn’t even include transit projects, according to Transportation for America.
  • Glare from blue LED headlights is significantly brighter than the old-fashioned kind, and probably contributes to an uptick in pedestrian deaths at night. The effect is even worse for older drivers whose eyes can’t adjust as quickly. (Carbon Upfront!)
  • Uber is spending millions of dollars pushing a California ballot initiative that would make it harder to sue after a car crash. (The Lever)
  • In a milestone for Los Angeles transit, the L.A. Metro approved a K Line extension to West Hollywood that’s expected to serve 100,000 riders a day. (L.A. Times)
  • While Vision Zero projects move slowly through the city bureaucracy, Nashville drivers killed seven pedestrians in the past four weeks. (Scene)
  • Tampa leaders are considering closing a loophole in a law requiring developers to build sidewalks. (Tampa Bay 28)
  • Miami could force cyclists to ride on the sidewalk of Northeast 5th Street because the bike lane is getting complaints from drivers and firefighters. (CBS News)
  • Sound Transit might delay the long-promised Ballard Light Rail Extension. (The Stranger)
  • A Georgia bill would abolish statewide and metro Atlanta transit planning agencies. (AJC; paywall)
  • The Kansas City streetcar extension is set to open in May. (Fox 4)
  • Growing bikeshares are reshaping major cities across North America and Europe. (Momentum)
  • A British group is giving local councils advice on how to make walking after dark safer for women and girls. (The Guardian)
  • The Vital City podcast features London’s low-traffic neighborhoods.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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