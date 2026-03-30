Monday’s Headlines Pedal Backwards
The Trump administration really does not want to make it easy to ride a bike.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on March 30, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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