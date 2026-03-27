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Friday’s Headlines Take a Free Ride

Waymo has remote response teams, but when a robotaxi gets stuck, emergency responders have to get behind the wheel.
12:01 AM EDT on March 27, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Take a Free Ride
Photo: Aamy Dugiere
  • Waymo often relies on first responders as backup drivers, relying on taxpayer-funded police and firefighters to move malfunctioning robotaxis out of the way. (Tech Crunch)
  • The political left has largely abandoned the Green New Deal in favor of opposing Israel and AI data centers. (Semafor)
  • Momentum Mag busts common anti-bike myths like “nobody uses bike lanes.”
  • Extending Charlotte’s Silver Line to Matthews as originally planned would likely take a new sales tax on top of the one voters recently approved. (WUNC)
  • Austin officials are slowing down on building parks over sunken stretches of I-35 because they’re not sure how much it will cost. (KUT)
  • The CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit is stepping down. (D Magazine)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker put forward four bills encouraging transit-oriented development. (Citizen)
  • New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill ordered the state’s transit agency to produce a report on fixing rider complaints like dim station lighting and dirty buses. (NJ.com)
  • Georgia’s roads are some of the most dangerous in the country for pedestrians, and law enforcement often blames the victim even when there’s no crosswalk or sidewalks to use. (Sun)
  • Hawaii is owed $15 million from more than 200,000 unpaid parking tickets. (News Now)
  • The Maryland DOT is filling in sidewalk gaps along Reisterstown Road in Baltimore. (WMAR)
  • A bike and pedestrian path on the new Gordie Howe Bridge between Detroit and Canada will be toll-free. (Bridge Michigan)
  • Sound Transit’s Crosslake Connection over Lake Washington opens on Saturday (KING 5), and it could turn Seattle into the next Copenhagen (KOUW).
  • Estonia is unifying all forms of transit under one ticketing platform. (Cities Today)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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