- Streetsblog is a big fan of intercity bus travel. But if it's not to be, can't we at least save some of these cool Art Deco and Streamline Moderne stations? (CityLab)
- Owning the libs is more important to the Trump administration than saving lives. (Streetsblog USA)
- There's a lot of tech jargon and magical thinking in here, but it would be nice if this startup has solved EV range anxiety (The Cool Down). Or maybe new battery technology will solve the problem (Car Buzz).
- A Canadian company that provides equipment to bikeshares around the world has filed for bankruptcy. (Outside)
- The federal judge who ordered the Trump administration to restore $16 billion in funding for the Gateway project says it doesn't have to be done right now. (New York Times)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit would have to pull back service to 1976 levels if voters don't approve a transit funding referendum this fall. (Mass Transit)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA has given out more than 100,000 tickets for blocking bus lanes in the past seven months. (NBC Philadelphia)
- Pittsburgh's Vision Zero initiative has resulted in several improvements in the Oakland neighborhood. (Public Source)
- Georgia received federal clearance to experiment with technology that allows cars to wirelessly communicate with each other. (Transportation Today)
- The Eno Center for Transportation delved into structural issue with Denver's Regional Transportation District.
- What's your hot take? An influencer might ask you on the New York City subway, or now on the Kansas City streetcar (Axios). One question might be whether the streetcar can handle 650,000 visitors for the World Cup (Fox 4).
- If you want to go to the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade today, plan on riding your bike. (Seattle Bike Blog)
Wednesday's Headlines Are Back to the Future
Some old Greyhound stations are architectural landmarks. Can they be repurposed?
