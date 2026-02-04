Wednesday’s Headlines Ran Out of Film

- Partially relying on uncredited reporting from Streetsblog about the White House's efforts to stymie bike lanes and traffic cameras in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post detailed how the Trump administration is trying to stop cities from using federal grant money to install traffic cameras, despite the fact that they're effective and actually rather popular.
- Even suburban drivers are benefiting from congestion pricing in lower Manhattan, as the policy is also easing traffic in outlying boroughs and counties. The new data could help convince other cities to take the plunge and implement similar policies. (CityLab)
- What if people who had garage spaces they weren't using could rent them out? Might free up some urban space currently devoted to parking. (Carbuzz)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave Bay Area transit agencies a $590 million loan to keep the afloat until voters approve a tax referendum. (Railway Age)
- A Utah bill would replace the state transit authority's three-member board with a seven-member commission (Salt Lake City Weekly). Meanwhile, the Colorado legislature is considering replacing the 15 elected board members of Denver's Regional Transportion District with a mix of elected and appointed members (Denver Post).
- A coalition of bike, pedestrian and transit advocates gave Denver Mayor Mike Johnston a grade of D on transportation safety and access. (Westword)
- Jarrett Walker outlines the severity of Portland's transit cuts, including cutting off access to a major hospital. (Human Transit)
- The Federal Transit Administration released a report accusing the Charlotte Area Transit System of "systemic failures" that led to the fatal stabbing of a woman riding light rail. Is it just another case of the Trump administration picking on a blue city? (Axios)
- A horrible bill out of Iowa would ban biking on any streets where the speed limit is over 25 miles per hour, among other restrictions. (Bike Iowa)
- Richmond split off a new transportation department within the department of public works in response to an uptick in pedestrian deaths, hoping the new agency can design and deliver projects more quickly. (Commonwealth Times)
- Jeffrey Epstein once mocked Woody Allen for attending a community meeting to oppose a bike lane. (Streetsblog NYC)
Special Features
Wednesday’s Headlines Ran Out of Film
As part of its constant pandering to drivers, the Trump administration is barring cities from using federal grants to buy traffic cameras.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Thursday’s Headlines Are 2 Fast 2 Fare-Free
Fare-free bus systems are now in the U.S. DOT's crosshairs.
Reimagining Freedom: How Older Adults Can Benefit from Connecting with Other Nondrivers
Seniors often struggle when it's time to give up the keys. But they're not alone.
Forget Free Buses: NYC Should Instead Seek ‘Audacious’ Subway Expansion
The same billion-dollar outlay that Mayor Mamdani hopes to allocate for fare-free buses should be spent instead on rewriting the subway map.
Op-Ed: Is N.J.-Style Bikelash Coming For Your State Next?
"If a doctor treated every patient with chest pain by amputating a limb, we would call it medical malpractice. When legislators do the policy equivalent, it deserves the same label."
Tuesday’s Weaponized Headlines
The Trump administration's authoritarianism extends to transportation.
Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways
"European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."