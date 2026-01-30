Friday Video: Should We Stop Calling Them ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’?

London's famous "low-traffic neighborhoods" are actually high on pedestrian and cyclist traffic — not to mention all other manner of human movement and joy. So why do we talk so much about what notoriously controversial "modal filters" and car-curbing redesigns are taking away, and so little about everything they add to community life?

To see for yourself, check out Streetfilms' latest dispatch from The Big Smoke, which has gotten a lot less smoky since transportation officials accelerated the installation of infrastructure to keep unnecessary cars out of key areas. And even if you think you know what an LTN is all about, you'll be amazed by the details of how subtracting a few cars has multiplied the possibilities for art, community, play, and more:





