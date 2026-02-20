Friday Video: Take A Belated Valentine’s Day Trip to the Transit Paradise of Paris

If you need a break from the mid-February doldrums, keep the Valentine's Day vibes going with a trip to the City of Love — and a crash course in all the latest transit delights that Paris has to offer.



Check out the latest episode of Transit Tangents, which offers a 25-minute tour not just the latest additions to one of the world's most famous metro systems, but also Paris equally exciting "buses, bikes, trams, a funicular, the new gondola, regional trains and more." It's the perfect mix of travel journalism and good old-fashioned nerding out over fare structures and headways — a jealousy-inducing glimpse into a world-class system that's only getting better.

View this video on Youtube here.