Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Paris

Friday Video: Take A Belated Valentine’s Day Trip to the Transit Paradise of Paris

Bon voyage!

12:05 AM EST on February 20, 2026

Photo: Still from Transit Tangents

If you need a break from the mid-February doldrums, keep the Valentine's Day vibes going with a trip to the City of Love — and a crash course in all the latest transit delights that Paris has to offer.

Check out the latest episode of Transit Tangents, which offers a 25-minute tour not just the latest additions to one of the world's most famous metro systems, but also Paris equally exciting "buses, bikes, trams, a funicular, the new gondola, regional trains and more." It's the perfect mix of travel journalism and good old-fashioned nerding out over fare structures and headways — a jealousy-inducing glimpse into a world-class system that's only getting better.

View this video on Youtube here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Women Changing Cities

Chris and Melissa Bruntlett on their new book and the mobility of care work and the unpaid labor that undergirds the economy.

February 19, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Walk Hard

Where you live probably has a lot to do with how much you walk.

February 19, 2026
Transit

When The Suburbs Want To Opt Out of Funding Regional Transit

A messy transit funding fight in Dallas may have reached a pause — but some advocates fear the détente won't hold.

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaE-bikes

Proposed E-Bike Legislation That Includes Mandatory License Plates Panned by California Safety Advocates

"I think everyone agrees there's a safety issue with motorized bikes and modified e-bikes being treated as bicycles, but based on early reviews this legislation won't solve those problems."

February 18, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Have Consequences

The Trump administration's actions on climate change have consequences for future generations. Industries might not like what they get in return.

February 18, 2026
Bicycling

Trump’s Canada Bridge Tantrum Could Be Bad News For An International Bike Trail

A multi-use trail along the Gordie Howe Bridge would be a key component of an epic cross-continental trail route — if Trump doesn't prevent the entire structure from opening.

February 17, 2026
See all posts