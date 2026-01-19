Monday’s Headlines Wonder About E-Bikes’ Future

- After a COVID-era boom, the market for e-bikes is softening. Facing high costs and tariffs, several manufacturers have gone bankrupt over the past couple of years. But David Zipper thinks e-bikes could still transform transportation in ways that past innovations like e-scooters and car-sharing didn't. (CityLab)
- Saving money and getting in better shape are just a few of the benefits of ditching your car. (Momentum)
- Putting children and their caregivers first when designing streets results in streets that are safer and more inspiring for everyone. (Arch Daily)
- Optimism bus stop locations makes bus service faster and more reliable. (Works in Progress)
- Smart Cities Dive notes that Yonah Freemark's recently released list of upcoming transit projects leans heavily toward bus rapid transit as cities seek a cheaper alternative to light rail.
- Seattle's bikeshare and e-scooter ridership rose 60 percent last year, topping 10 million. (The Daily)
- Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued an executive order creating a bus-only lane on Denny Way for Route 8, aka Route Late. (The Urbanist)
- The Oregon DOT is trying to stop Portland from putting a bus-only lane on 82nd Avenue. (BikePortland)
- Oregon Democrats may not be able to repeal their unpopular transportation funding bill before it heads to the voters. (Willamette Week)
- The Utah Transit Authority could raise fares by 50 cents later this year. (Salt Lake City Weekly)
- New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno wants to fast-track sidewalk repairs by bringing the work in-house instead of using contractors. (Times-Picayune)
- An L.A. Times columnist takes aim at an Uber-backed ballot initiative limiting fees for plaintiff's attorneys.
- Austin's Project Connect is getting closer to winning a $4 billion federal grant for light rail. (KVUE)
- Instead of cracking down on dangerous drivers, Phoenix is cracking down on endangered pedestrians. Police will no longer give warnings for jaywalking, handing out citations instead. (AZ Family)
- A high-speed train derailed in Spain and hit another train, killing at least 21 people. (Reuters)
- The U.K.'s Labour government has revived talk of new rail lines in Northern England. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Wonder About E-Bikes’ Future
E-bike sales surged in 2020 and 2021 but have been flat ever since.
