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Psychology

Friday Video: How ‘Car Brain’ Warps the Way We See the World

How can we fix the brains distorted by car culture?
12:02 AM EST on January 16, 2026
Friday Video: How ‘Car Brain’ Warps the Way We See the World
Photo: Still from CityNerd

It’s well documented that “car-brain” shapes how many people see our world. But what exactly does that mean — and, more important, how do we undo it?

We love Ray Delahanty’s latest for CityNerd, where he gives a tour of some of our favorite researchers’ work on “motonormativity,” “windshield bias,” “road rage,” or whatever else you want to call it when automobiles warp the basic psychology and behavior of people who drive them – and even people who don’t. And if you’re not quite ready to take Ray’s advice and dive into the primary sources, maybe check out Streetsblog’s write-ups on papers by Ian Walker, Tara Goddard, David Levinson, and many more.

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Friday Video | Psychology

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