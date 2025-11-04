- We could have a worse reality show celebrity running the U.S. DOT. At least Sean Duffy knows Americans have been to the moon, unlike Kim Kardashian. (The Hill)
- Emails obtained by the Houston Chronicle suggest that politics played a role in canceling signal priority for MetroRail trains downtown.
- Despite Mayor John Whitmire's antipathy toward transit and bike lanes, Houston's planning director insists the city is making strides on walkability. (Greater Houston Partnership)
- The Chicago Sun-Times and Streetsblog CHI take us behind the scenes for the Illinois legislature's passage of a transit funding bill.
- A group promoting a Charlotte transportation referendum has outraised opponents by far. (Axios)
- Drivers in California can rack up double-digit DUIs, but are still allowed to drive. (CalMatters)
- California officials canceled funding for a San Diego nonprofit that botched an opportunity to provide e-bike access throughout the state. (Union-Tribune)
- An Oklahoma City nonprofit won a grant to lease e-bikes to residents who lack transportation. (Oklahoman)
- In Northwest Arkansas, bus rapid transit is increasingly seen as a more affordable alternative to light rail. (Democrat-Gazette)
- Denver's transit agency is banning ad wraps from buses, despite the revenue they bring in. (Denverite)
- The newly opened Kansas City streetcar extension is a "game changer," according to the American Public Transportation Association. Want to know what to explore along its route? KCUR has you covered.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines Think It's Gonna Be a Long, Long Time
This is truly the dumbest timeline.
