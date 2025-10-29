- Even carmakers don't want the EPA to stop regulating greenhouse gases. If the Trump administration does stop considering climate impacts, it could lead to costly lawsuits and a patchwork of rules in different states (New York Times). But Ford and G.M. also expect that rolling back limits on tailpipe emissions will make those companies more profitable (E&E News; paywall).
- Lloyd Alter thinks e-bikes could be the best thing to happen to cities since indoor plumbing — they're clean, affordable and versatile car replacements — but right now the regulations in North America are a mess. (Carbon Upfront)
- A bipartisan bill that's already passed the U.S. Senate would incentivize cities to build more housing near transit. (Streetsblog USA)
- Transit advocates must do a better job of telling stories about how and why systems should be improved. (Planetizen)
- A national transit conference in Portland kicked off with talks about federal funding cuts. (KOIN)
- The Trump administration halting the Gateway rail tunnel project underneath the Hudson River makes it impossible to build a new Penn Station. (The American Prospect)
- Hoboken, one of the few U.S. cities to achieve Vision Zero, is redesigning Grand Street. (NJ.com)
- The Seattle DOT is pushing through plans for a bus pathway running parallel to the notoriously slow Route 8. (The Urbanist)
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit has started marketing discounted bulk passes to apartment buildings, schools and businesses. (Union Progress)
- Kansas City's streetcar extension has been a boon for local businesses. (KMBC)
- The World Series is drawing attention to a free express bus to Dodger Stadium. (ABC 7)
- Transport for London is building 30 miles of new bike paths and more than 400 pedestrian crossings. (Citti)
- Amsterdam, celebrating its 750th birthday this month, is Europe's most climate-resilient city. (CityLab)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are a Clear and Present Danger
Rescinding the "endangerment finding" could not only exacerbate climate change, it could also throw entire industries into chaos.
