Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Set the Record Straight

Folks who think dirtier cars will be cheaper to drive are in for a rude awakening.

12:01 AM EST on December 9, 2025

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, CC
  • President Trump claims rolling back regulations on fuel efficiency and tailpipe emissions will save American drivers $1,000 a year. In reality, consumers will pay more for gas, and it costs companies money when they have to deal with regulatory whiplash every time administrations change. (Vox)
  • Climate change is also causing health care costs to rise. (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Would reforming NEPA streamline transit and clean energy projects or gut the environmental review process? (Heatmap)
  • Charlotte Area Transit System ridership remains down 8 percent since the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutskas. (WFAE)
  • Poor street design has resulted in drivers killing or injuring 115 cyclists and pedestrians this year, topping last year's numbers. (NBC 4)
  • Supply chain problems are delaying repairs to Philadelphia railcars, which in turn is disrupting service. (Voice)
  • The Bronze Line will connect eastern St. Paul to downtown. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • The L.A. Metro voted to move forward with a controversial Dodger Stadium gondola project. (Los Angeles Times)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a plan to advance funding to cash-strapped Bay Area transit agencies. (E&E News)
  • Play the world's smallest violin for the AI workers in San Francisco who can't find free parking near their offices. (Chronicle)
  • As the name suggestions, video game Subway Builder lets transit nerds design their own subways for actual U.S. cities (Greater Greater Washington). Another urban planning game, Cities: Skyline II, lets players decide how much they want to accommodate cars (The Drive).

Read More:

More from Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Los AngelesTactical Urbanism

City Shuts Down Volunteer Crosswalk Painting Event in Los Angeles

LAPD cited People's Vision Zero volunteer organizer Jonathan Hale for misdemeanor "vandalism on city property."

December 9, 2025
USDOT

Opinion: Sean Duffy’s ‘Golden Age’ of Dangerous Streets

Sean Duffy is calling for a "golden age" of civility in American travel. He should start by ending barbaric policies that get people killed on the ground and in the skies.

December 9, 2025
Transit

‘I’m Always on the Bus’: How Transit Advocacy Helped Katie Wilson Become Seattle’s Next Mayor

"I really think that our public transit system is such a big part of people's daily experience of government," says the incoming mayor of the Emerald City.

December 8, 2025
Promoted ArchivesEquity

Who Rides on the Sidewalk? In NYC, Cops Think Only Blacks and Hispanics

The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement against cyclists for squeezing pedestrians, but in a very suspect manner.

December 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Why Is Vision Zero Failing?

If there really is a war on cars, the drivers are winning, according to a Washington Post investigation.

December 8, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks

Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.

December 5, 2025
See all posts