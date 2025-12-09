- President Trump claims rolling back regulations on fuel efficiency and tailpipe emissions will save American drivers $1,000 a year. In reality, consumers will pay more for gas, and it costs companies money when they have to deal with regulatory whiplash every time administrations change. (Vox)
- Climate change is also causing health care costs to rise. (Yale Climate Connections)
- Would reforming NEPA streamline transit and clean energy projects or gut the environmental review process? (Heatmap)
- Charlotte Area Transit System ridership remains down 8 percent since the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutskas. (WFAE)
- Poor street design has resulted in drivers killing or injuring 115 cyclists and pedestrians this year, topping last year's numbers. (NBC 4)
- Supply chain problems are delaying repairs to Philadelphia railcars, which in turn is disrupting service. (Voice)
- The Bronze Line will connect eastern St. Paul to downtown. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- The L.A. Metro voted to move forward with a controversial Dodger Stadium gondola project. (Los Angeles Times)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a plan to advance funding to cash-strapped Bay Area transit agencies. (E&E News)
- Play the world's smallest violin for the AI workers in San Francisco who can't find free parking near their offices. (Chronicle)
- As the name suggestions, video game Subway Builder lets transit nerds design their own subways for actual U.S. cities (Greater Greater Washington). Another urban planning game, Cities: Skyline II, lets players decide how much they want to accommodate cars (The Drive).
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Set the Record Straight
Folks who think dirtier cars will be cheaper to drive are in for a rude awakening.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
City Shuts Down Volunteer Crosswalk Painting Event in Los Angeles
LAPD cited People's Vision Zero volunteer organizer Jonathan Hale for misdemeanor "vandalism on city property."
Opinion: Sean Duffy’s ‘Golden Age’ of Dangerous Streets
Sean Duffy is calling for a "golden age" of civility in American travel. He should start by ending barbaric policies that get people killed on the ground and in the skies.
‘I’m Always on the Bus’: How Transit Advocacy Helped Katie Wilson Become Seattle’s Next Mayor
"I really think that our public transit system is such a big part of people's daily experience of government," says the incoming mayor of the Emerald City.
Who Rides on the Sidewalk? In NYC, Cops Think Only Blacks and Hispanics
The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement against cyclists for squeezing pedestrians, but in a very suspect manner.
Monday’s Headlines: Why Is Vision Zero Failing?
If there really is a war on cars, the drivers are winning, according to a Washington Post investigation.
Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks
Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.