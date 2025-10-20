Why Does Female Leadership Break Through the Status Quo?

As cities around the world struggle with the immense challenges of the 21st century, it is vital we have leaders in place willing and able to break through the noise, anger and mistrust, and facilitate social structures to ensure even the most under-represented in cities have an opportunity to thrive. The mindset of the 20th century – to forge ahead with little consideration for how many people may be forgotten in the name of progress and innovation — was a failed experiment, apparent as we see every corner of the planet grappling with a new and uncertain future.

The cities of the future need to find a new way of thinking, one that is resilient in the face of ongoing change and more inclusive of the diverse populations that make up communities and the realities they face. The good news is, as we have seen throughout the process of researching and writing our book Women Changing Cities: Global Stories of Urban Transformation, many cities are already taking this step and can provide the inspiration for positive change globally.

The tales in this book are a result of brave leaders breaking through the status quo to create cities and spaces that meet the needs of everyone, not just those with the greatest means or loudest voices. The fact that the changemakers featured here are all women points to a commonality in how they approach their roles as advocates, decision makers, thought leaders and politicians. Although no two stories are the same, five common themes run through these stories:

Without exception, every story of urban transformation has been built up from a foundation of empathy; of understanding the importance of listening to all the voices that make up a city and valuing each and every one. Without first understanding why people experience barriers and challenges – whether in transportation, access to public spaces or economic opportunities, or personal and social safety – it is impossible to unlock the potential for how urban spaces can be best shaped and used to meet the needs of their users.

How people move around cities is not binary, nor are the experiences of those people. The vision of more gender-responsive transport systems and public spaces cannot be predicated on the simplistic idea of the needs of men versus those of women. As such, the successes of the projects highlighted in the book are reflected in the fact that they have taken a long-term, multi-faceted viewpoint that carefully considers the myriad elements and how they impact people’s lives.

It is imperative that the role of care must be recognised as an utmost priority, not just in the lives of families, but in the vitality of society as a whole. Care is the latticework on which the fabric of everyday life is built. Too long has this been taken for granted as decision makers have prioritised economic growth over the basic needs of their citizens. Recognizing the role of care, valuing it and supporting the emotional and physical energy it takes, not only bolsters a broader spectrum of society, but it also lifts everyone up to a higher standard of living.

Also imperative is building coalitions and alliances working towards a common goal. Success cannot be achieved in a vacuum. It requires listening, sharing and valuing perspectives, and then bringing those voices into the process to work collaboratively towards the end goal. Whether it is women supporting each other, like Anne Hidalgo and her peers in politics, the reallocation of space is often supported by a silent majority of citizens, but it takes a unique type of leadership to recognise and build the coalitions and consensuses needed to break through.

Lastly, every woman who shared her struggle for urban transformation expressed a desire for change and a willingness to do what is necessary in the limited time she has to make an impact on her city. For most, it has been in the face of vehement opposition. They have been willing to sit in some uncomfortable spaces, speak of ideas that make some uneasy and make personal sacrifices for the greater good. What is impressive is that none of the actions are predicated on the desire to maintain power; nor have they been with an eye to combating criticism or gaining popularity. Repeatedly, even the most prominent and successful women have declared that they will continue this work as long as they are given the privilege to do so, and when it’s time to step down from power, they will, knowing that they did what they could in the time they were given.

Our cities are diverse collections of unique individuals that come together to form the vibrant and beautiful fabric of the places we visit and call home. When stakeholders truly reflect the diversity of the places they represent, their cities are more likely to have public spaces and mobility infrastructure that benefit the lives of every resident. Empathy, listening and doing what is right, even when it is difficult, are not uniquely feminine traits. Nor is approaching change from a place of humility — acknowledging that one person does not have all of the answers and giving a space at the table for a diversity of voices.

Tirana Deputy Mayor Anuela Ristani said it best: "This is not a feminist agenda. This is just logic."