Thursday’s Headlines Fall in the Forest

- Transit is an affordable alternative to car ownership, but a nonprofit study found that fare-free and fare reduction programs aimed at low-income riders often fail to reach eligible people. The Regional Plan Association recommends better outreach, automatic enrollment and expanding eligibility. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Add microplastics to the list of dangers posed by cars. (Jalopnik)
- DoorDash is rolling out a new delivery robot that, unlike others that roll down the sidewalk, will operate in streets and bike lanes, primarily in suburban neighborhoods. (Washington Post)
- Uber was found not liable for a driver sexually assaulting its passenger, in the first lawsuit of its kind to go to trial in the U.S. (New York Times)
- California has fully funded the central portion of its planned high-speed rail line, but now it has to figure out how to get the major population centers of San Francisco and Los Angeles. (The Urban Condition)
- Can Los Angeles pull off a car-free Olympics? (L.A. Times; paywall)
- A state audit found that the Charlotte Area Transit System has cut security by 40 percent. (WCNC)
- BikePortland calls Oregon Democrats' recently passed transportation funding bill "anemic," as Republicans used the threat of withholding a quorum to force cuts.
- Denver's Regional Transportation District is requesting $1.6 billion to finish an expansion plan voters approved 20 years ago (KDVI). RTD is also considering cutting funding for paratransit service for the disabled (Denverite).
- A judge temporarily halted bike lane construction on Pittsburgh's Penn Avenue, siding with Strip District businesses. (Tribune-Review)
- We're all trying to find the guy who took away signal priority for light rail trains in Houston. (Axios)
- A California cop was flummoxed when a vehicle made an illegal U-turn in front of him, but he couldn't issue a ticket because it was a driverless Waymo. (The Guardian)
- A YouTuber who goes by "Bearded Tesla Guy" set out to go cross-country in a Model Y on self-driving mode, but only made it 60 miles before crashing. (Vice)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Fall in the Forest
If reduced or free fares are available but no one knows about them, do they make an impact on transportation costs?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Report: 16 Million Have No Car Access At All
So why do we plan our cities like everyone can and does get behind the wheel every day?
A Week Without Driving … Or Biking?
Seattle Bike Blog author Tom Fucoloro challenged himself to experience his city through the eyes of someone who can't operate a personal vehicle — including a bike.
Can Pedestrian Pop-Ups Go Permanent in the U.S.?
Can temporary pedestrian pop-ups spur permanent change?
Shutdown Showdown: Trump Blames Democrats for Transit Cuts In His Continuing War on Cities, ‘Woke’
It's the second time in as many days that the Trump administration has denied funding over policies it opposes.
Marcus Molinaro Is Wrong About Chicago Transit
Local transit advocates have diverse opinions on the best ways to improve transit safety. But there's one thing most of us can agree on. Donald Trump parachuting in soldiers, in an attempt to bully Chicago into submission, is not the answer.
Advocates In America’s Deadliest Car Crash City Are Forming a Powerful Coalition
A group of Memphis advocates are uniting to challenge car dependency and unravel its devastating impacts on residents