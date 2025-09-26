Skip to Content
Friday Video: You Should Care That Your Car Is Spying On You

Yes, every device we own is probably harvesting our data. But the car might be the worst offender.

12:04 AM EDT on September 26, 2025

Photo: Still from More Perfect Union

If you own a car, there's a good chance it's recording data about you every single time you get behind the wheel — and selling it to companies for their own profit. But what information, exactly, are automakers harvesting about U.S. motorists, and how could it amplify the already-devastating financial burdens of car ownership for families with no choice but to drive?

Check out this explainer from Half As Interesting, which explores one of the less talked-about dangers of car dependency: Hidden technology that transforms vehicles into tools of mass surveillance, with almost no choice to opt out. And if you really want a deep dive into how this tech is driving up insurance rates, helping train AI, and even spying on your sex life, check out our deep dives into the intersection between car dependency and privacy.

And remember — your bike would never do this to you.

Kea Wilson

Kea Wilson is Senior Editor for Streetsblog USA. She has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She lives in St. Louis, MO. For tips, submissions, and general questions, reach out ther at kea@streetsblog.org, on X at @streetsblogkea, or on Bluesky @keawilson.bsky.social.

