Everyone to Congress: Stand Up and Fight for the Infrastructure Funding You Allocated (And Your Constituents Need)

A huge coalition of transit, walking, biking and environmental groups is demanding that Congress stand up for the infrastructure funding it has already allocated in the face of Trump administration threats — and, indeed, actions — to hold back the cash for projects deemed too "green."

"The president has made it clear that programs outside the administration’s narrow vision for transportation will not be faithfully implemented, including safety, electric vehicle charging, reconnecting communities damaged by past infrastructure decisions, resilience, and rail projects," reads an open letter to "Members of the House and Senate" signed by the leaders of 45 cities, advocacy groups, transit agencies and the like.

The letter points out that transportation spending reauthorization, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed under President Biden, "has typically been a bipartisan issue ... for decades" because the funding benefits virtually every American: drivers, cyclists, transit users, pedestrians across cities, towns, suburbs and rural areas.

But that bipartisan support is imperiled not only by President Trump and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's recent rescissions of funding for initiatives that are not exclusively for drivers, but by Congress's failure to fight back, the letter argues.

The rickety scaffolding of support from key advocates in the transportation space to pass bipartisan infrastructure bills — like the soon-to-be-negotiated, multi-billion-dollar surface transportation reauthorization — "depends upon the executive branch faithfully implementing all of the programs Congress has put into law, and future Congresses not selectively rescinding funding for programs one party does not like," the letter said. "Without trust that the priorities of the entire coalition that assembled and passed the last reauthorization are being executed according to that law, it would be political malpractice for those whose programs and priorities are currently being singled out for elimination to begin negotiating on the next reauthorization.

"Unless circumstances change and priorities of the broad, bipartisan coalitions that passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are fully and consistently implemented, discussions and negotiations about the IIJA’s replacement should not move forward," the authors added. "There is no meaningful certainty that any program included in the next surface transportation bill would be administered as intended throughout the term of the legislation. ... Negotiations on developing a successor bill would be farcical."

The negotiations may be farcical, but the current events are anything but comedic. Across the country, towns large and small are reeling from the latest wave of federal DOT rescissions, which are being made on the grounds that the project are “hostile to motor vehicles” or don't "support the department’s priority of maintaining or increasing roadway capacity for cars," according to Politico.

That decision cost the tiny city of Fairfield, Alabama close to $12 million to build a bicycle and walking trail. Also cut were a $1.2-milllion grant for a road improvement project in San Diego County that including bike lanes, a $675,000 grant for a bike lane along historic Route 66 in Illinois, a $11.5-million grant to the city of Albuquerque to build a rail trail that would not supplant cars at all, Governing reported. Even the city of Boston was not spared, losing $20 million for streetscape and safety improvements, StreetsblogMASS reported.

“The city won these competitive federal grants to replace sidewalks, improve lighting, upgrade bus stops, and plant trees on neighborhood streets," a Boston City Hall spokesperson told the outlet last week. "The federal government’s decision to cancel these grants once again ignores the clear intent of Congress, and we are reviewing our options.”

The federal DOT did not respond to a request for comment on the letter, which is signed by a who's who of American transportation leaders, including:

