- Almost 100 leading climate scientists blasted a Trump administration report that downplays the threat of climate change. (The Guardian)
- USA Today framed daylighting, which improves visibility for pedestrians crossing the street, as a fake war on drivers that will result in less parking and more tickets.
- AI sucks in a lot of ways, but it can be useful for cyclists. (Momentum)
- New York Rep. Jerry Nadler's decision not to seek re-election means Congress will be losing a champion for transit. (Bloomberg)
- Company policy forbids Uber drivers from carrying guns, but in permitless-carry red states like Tennessee, some of them do anyway. (WSMV)
- After taking over Union Station in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has set its sights on a Boston transit hub. (Harvard Crimson)
- Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he will cut red tape to reduce the cost of light rail projects. (My Northwest)
- Both Black Lives Matter and pro-police murals were among 40 works of art removed in Tampa on the orders of the Trump administration and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Streets.mn suggests that, with a federal government hostile to cyclists and pedestrians, Minnesota should put all transportation projects under one department focused on people.
- Ann Arbor cops are no longer ticketing drivers for victimless offenses like broken taillights or cracked windshields, which are often used as pretexts for stopping Black men. (MLive)
- Knoxville contracted a firm to conduct a study on crashes at intersections as part of its Vision Zero program. (News-Sentinel)
- Here's how you turn an empty Macy's building into apartments. (Los Angeles Times)
- It's very unlikely, but disturbingly plausible, that you could actually fry an egg on a sidewalk. (The Takeout)
- Zen and the Art of Not Trying to Drag Race Your Midlife Crisis Pandemic-Era Makeshift Camper Van. (The New York Times)
Friday's Headlines Trust the Science
Who do you believe, 85 climate experts, or five people hand-picked by the Trump administration?
