Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Podcast

What Will It Take To Give Victims and Advocates a Voice at US DOT?

A new bill would put a dedicated "roadway safety advocate in the halls of US DOT — and you can support it right now.

12:03 AM EDT on July 29, 2025

Photo: Tony Webster

The federal Department of Transportation is accepting public comments about what it should propose for the next surface transportation reauthorization bill — and one advocate is hoping that legislation will finally give victims a voice.

Today on the Brake, we're talking to Marianne Karth of AnnaLeah & Mary for Truck Safety, who's pushing for the creation of a new, non-partisan "National Roadway Safety Advocate" position, which will give victims, survivors, and street safety advocates a champion at the nation's transportation agency.

Already the subject of bicameral legislation, the job is the "missing piece" in our roadway safety puzzle, Karth says, and a key guide to help the public understand what it takes to enact laws that save lives. Plus, it will help DOT officials understand what victims need from them, too.

Listen in to learn more about what a National Roadway Safety Advocate would do, and check out Karth's step-by-step directions to leave a comment in support of this idea here. 

You're also welcome to read an unedited transcript of this conversation (with some AI typos) here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Reel in the Years

Republicans continue to roll back the Biden administration's legacy, most recently ending the DOT's Neighborhood Access and Equity program.

July 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines E-Biking Away

There's a million destinations if we had a little help from the government to afford to buy an e-bike.

July 28, 2025
Trucking

How Trump is Exploiting a Very Real Trucking Safety Concern to Crack Down on Immigrants

The Trump administration will crack down on truck drivers who don't speak English and the people who give them licenses. Some advocates say that anti-immigrant spin is distracting much broader safety problems that deserve bipartisan support.

July 28, 2025
Streetsblog

Op Ed: It’s Time to Pause Highway Construction Nationwide and Try Something New

We don't have to swear off highway construction forever to make a dent in car dependency. A new report calls for a temporary moratorium on asphalt — and outlines how to get there.

July 28, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPedestrian safety

Krakow is a Polish Pedestrian Paradise

Check out how car drivers simply stop for pedestrians — and not just pedestrians in a crosswalk, but also pedestrians about to enter a crosswalk or even just thinking about maybe entering a crosswalk.

July 25, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: The Secret to Getting People Biking In a Hilly City

Steep streets don't have to put a stop to your city's cycling future.

July 25, 2025
See all posts