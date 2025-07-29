What Will It Take To Give Victims and Advocates a Voice at US DOT?

The federal Department of Transportation is accepting public comments about what it should propose for the next surface transportation reauthorization bill — and one advocate is hoping that legislation will finally give victims a voice.

Today on the Brake, we're talking to Marianne Karth of AnnaLeah & Mary for Truck Safety, who's pushing for the creation of a new, non-partisan "National Roadway Safety Advocate" position, which will give victims, survivors, and street safety advocates a champion at the nation's transportation agency.

Already the subject of bicameral legislation, the job is the "missing piece" in our roadway safety puzzle, Karth says, and a key guide to help the public understand what it takes to enact laws that save lives. Plus, it will help DOT officials understand what victims need from them, too.

Listen in to learn more about what a National Roadway Safety Advocate would do, and check out Karth's step-by-step directions to leave a comment in support of this idea here.

You're also welcome to read an unedited transcript of this conversation (with some AI typos) here.