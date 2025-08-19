Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
E-bikes

Opinion: Too-Fast Riders Could Be The Downfall of E-Bike Culture

Out-of-class e-bikes are getting faster and more dangerous. How will it impact the image of slow-speed, pedal-assist vehicles — or even the faster riders who are responsibly sharing the road with cars?

12:01 AM EDT on August 19, 2025

Photo: Felix Mariano

Editor's note: The following article concerns what bike industry leaders call "out of class" e-bikes, which are capable of speeds in excess of 28 miles per hour and are designed to be ridden on local roads alongside car traffic. They are typically barred from entering bike paths or mixed-use trails by communities that legally recognize only three "classes" of low-speed, pedal-assist devices, and use those classes to regulate where e-bikes of each class can legally ride. Visit People for Bikes to learn more about their advocacy to get more states to adopt this e-bike classification system. 

Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Streetsblog USA.

When I first got into e-bikes during the early days of the pandemic, it felt like we had discovered a new form of freedom. The streets were empty, the skies were clear, and for the first time in a long time, people had room to breathe. Riding was peaceful, even healing. No traffic, no smog, no noise — just the sound of tires on pavement and the wind on your face. 

Back then, group rides were slow, respectful, and almost meditative. We weren’t out there trying to prove anything. We were just trying to feel something again in the middle of a world that was falling apart.

But that moment didn’t last. As people grew more comfortable with e-bikes, something started to change. Riders began tinkering with their bikes, pushing the limits of what was possible. It wasn’t long before conversations turned from “Where should we ride today?” to “How fast can we make this thing go?” Battery upgrades, controller swaps, torque monster builds — suddenly it was all about speed and power.

People were hungry for more, and companies like Powerful Lithium and Chi Battery Systems were happy to feed that hunger. You could take a standard commuter bike and turn it into a silent speed demon. 

And then came the stunts. Enter a YouTuber named Sur Ronster — one of the first to really showcase aggressive e-bike riding on camera. He wheelied through city streets, ran with huge groups, and became a symbol for this new, wild side of the culture. And like clockwork, kids followed him. No safety gear, no experience — just wheelies and views.

That’s when everything really started to spiral. Mega rides exploded in popularity — massive, unsanctioned group rides filled with high-speed antics, stunts, and chaos. For a while, they felt like they were untouchable. But deep down, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before the public — and law enforcement — pushed back.

And they did.

I’ve talked to cops who told me point-blank: “Before the stunts, we didn’t care. Now we do.” They used to turn a blind eye to e-bikes. But after the complaints, the crashes, and the chaos, that all changed. Today, they treat e-bikes like unregistered motorcycles. No plate? No mercy. It doesn’t matter if you’re riding responsibly—if your bike looks fast, you’re a target.

What we once saw as freedom is now criminalized. And it didn’t have to be this way. 

Now, we’re seeing the industry respond with new regulations. Manufacturers are dialing back power to comply with laws. Riders, of course, are pushing back, because nobody wants to go slower. But the truth is, we need this reset. We pushed too far, too fast.

Personally, I don’t need to go 60 mph to feel alive. I ride my Segway Xyber to my doctor’s appointments, cruise at 25 to 35 mph on local roads, leaving the bike path to slower-speed e-bikes. I love it. It’s fast enough. It’s safe. It gets me there. That’s all I need.

But too many people got caught up in the chase. The need to be faster. The need to be viral. And in that race, we lost control of the narrative. We attracted the wrong attention, the wrong energy, and in some cases, the wrong people. And now, everyone’s paying the price. Responsible riders. New riders. Parents. Kids. All of us.

I’ve spent the last five years documenting this community for Frantic TV. I’ve seen the beauty and the bullshit. I know how much potential we have as a movement — but I also know we can’t move forward if we’re stuck in a stunt-loop for views and clout.

It’s time we get back to the root of why we started riding in the first place. The peace. The joy. The independence. We can still have that. But we need to slow down, ride smarter, and stop pretending like chaos is culture.

If we want to preserve this freedom, we have to evolve. Otherwise, e-bike culture won’t just fall — it’ll crash and burn.

Felix Mariano

Felix currently serves as the producer and host of Frantic TV, a YouTube network featuring multiple shows centered around personal electric vehicles.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Open Their Wallets

State and local governments shouldn't have to scrounge around for transit funding, according to Transportation for America.

August 19, 2025
Reauthorization

Advocates: Here’s What to Tell The Feds You Want From the Next Big Transportation Bill

You only have two more days to comment on the next surface transportation bill (the biggie!). So here are some thoughts about what you should say.

August 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Lukewarm, Neither Hot Nor Cold

Do micromobility devices that can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, or even 60, belong on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on streets with cars or somewhere else?

August 18, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaStreetsblog California

Armchair Urbanist Reviews Basics of California HSR

In case you haven't heard, this is getting built with or without the feds -- and the Armchair Urbanist has some ideas on how to get it done faster that don't involve changing the alignment.

August 15, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: The Powerless Brokers

Colin Parent of Circulate San Diego on why California can't build transit.

August 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Free-Range Headlines

Bad drivers and giant trucks are ruining our children's childhoods, and more parents are speaking out.

August 15, 2025
See all posts