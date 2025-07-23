Wednesday’s Headlines Have It Made in the Shade

- An epic heat wave is sweeping the South and the East Coast. Simply planting trees can bring down the temperature by 15 to 20 degrees, according to Sam Bloch's new book "Shade," making it more comfortable to walk or bike. (Fast Company)
- The Obama administration's BUILD grant program has shifted from transit to roads during President Trump's second term. (Streetsblog USA)
- There's been a backlash against e-bikes in cities all over the country, and it's overshadowing the fact that cars remain a much bigger menace. (Electrek)
- This new e-scooter that can go 100 miles per hour may give cars a run for their money, though. (Futurism)
- The one in seven Americans who have a disability often can't drive and find air travel inconvenient, so they like riding trains. However, Amtrak hasn't always met their needs. (NPR)
- With the Texas legislature in a special session for flood relief, Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials and riders are worried Gov. Greg Abbott will add the failed "DART killer" bill to the agenda for another shot. (NBC 5)
- Houston's new "civility ordinance"bans people from sitting on sidewalks in many parts of the city for most of the day. But where are the homeless supposed to go? (Houston Public Media)
- Hawaii is replacing 12 aging diesel buses with electric versions. (Electrive)
- Fare-free transit has been a lifeline for the homeless and low-income population in Albuquerque, where 90 percent of bus riders make less than $35,000 a year. (Next City)
- The Indianapolis city council voted to reduce speed limits on several streets. (Indy Mirror)
- Construction is set to start on protected bike lanes and other safety improvements for Milwaukee's Michigan Street. (Journal Sentinel)
- Fort Walton Beach is seeking public input on a road diet for Hollywood Boulevard. (Get the Coast)
- A recent poll found that only a third of Toronto residents blame traffic congestion on the bike lanes Ontario Premier Doug Ford is trying to tear up, and three-quarters say the government should do more to make streets safer for non-motorists. (Momentum)
- UK manufacturers want to resurrect plans for a high-speed rail line in North England. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Have It Made in the Shade
Cities should be designed to create more shade and reduce the heat island effect, according to a new book.
