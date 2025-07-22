A Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization

Congress has officially begun the arduous process of crafting the next surface transportation reauthorization bill — and it's time for advocates to lock in and get ready to fight for a better one. (Not sure what all this is about? Check out our Surface Transport 101 explainer about the reauthorization here.)

To help you keep up with this massive and constantly-evolving story, we're collecting the highlights from the lengthy reauthorization process all in one place. Bookmark this page, reference it, and drop us a line if we missed anything that you think advocates across America need to know.

Here's where we've been so far:

June 2025

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Sam Graves (R- Mo.) provided an early preview of how his committee will try to shape the next infrastructure package when he published an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times , in which he called for a bill that will "focus on our most fundamental infrastructure needs" (read: highways, roads and bridges), "empower states and limit federal intrusion" (read: less environmental review and fewer equity requirements) and "fixing the Highway Trust Fund" (read: fees on EVs, even though experts say that won't be nearly enough to shore up the account.)

July 2025

Federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a kick-off event for the next reauthorization, where he pledged to get "America Building Again."

Keep checking for more updates.