Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Reauthorization

A Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization

A complete timeline of our coverage of the next surface transportation reauthorization, all in one place.

12:02 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk with National Association of Counties

Congress has officially begun the arduous process of crafting the next surface transportation reauthorization bill — and it's time for advocates to lock in and get ready to fight for a better one. (Not sure what all this is about? Check out our Surface Transport 101 explainer about the reauthorization here.)

To help you keep up with this massive and constantly-evolving story, we're collecting the highlights from the lengthy reauthorization process all in one place. Bookmark this page, reference it, and drop us a line if we missed anything that you think advocates across America need to know.

Here's where we've been so far:

June 2025

  • House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Sam Graves (R- Mo.) provided an early preview of how his committee will try to shape the next infrastructure package when he published an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times, in which he called for a bill that will "focus on our most fundamental infrastructure needs" (read: highways, roads and bridges), "empower states and limit federal intrusion" (read: less environmental review and fewer equity requirements) and "fixing the Highway Trust Fund" (read: fees on EVs, even though experts say that won't be nearly enough to shore up the account.)

July 2025

  • Federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a kick-off event for the next reauthorization, where he pledged to get "America Building Again."

Keep checking for more updates.

Kea Wilson

Kea Wilson is Senior Editor for Streetsblog USA. She has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She lives in St. Louis, MO. For tips, submissions, and general questions, reach out ther at kea@streetsblog.org, on X at @streetsblogkea, or on Bluesky @keawilson.bsky.social.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Taking It to the Streets

Washington, D.C. might want to talk to Kansas City before giving up on its streetcar.

July 22, 2025
Reauthorization

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization*

* But were afraid to ask.

July 22, 2025
Passenger Rail

Rail Advocates Say Brightline’s Shocking Safety Numbers Are Part of a Bigger Problem

A story about Florida's "killer train" has rail advocates rattled — and pushing for a wider set of solutions.

July 21, 2025
Today's Headlines

Honey, Monday’s Headlines Shrunk the DOT

Federal agencies that oversee transit grants and highway safety lost more than a quarter of their employees to a Trump administration buyout program.

July 21, 2025
Highway Removal

For Highway Teardowns to Correct the Wrongs of the Past, Focus on Housing

A messy housing project is complicating one of the most celebrated highway removal projects in the country — and bringing back memories of the past.

July 21, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Let’s Go Biking in Berlin

Streetsblog takes you on a six-minute vacation to one of Europe's great cycling cities.

July 18, 2025
See all posts