Friday’s Headlines Take the Long Cut

- Republicans in Congress couldn't use the filibuster-proof reconciliation process to repeal the Biden administration's stricter fuel efficiency standards, so instead they just zeroed out the fines, giving automakers carte blanche to violate the regulations (Reuters). In related news, GM had been converting a factory to build electric vehicles, but will now use it to build gas-guzzling pickup trucks and SUVs instead (Auto News).
- Land use should be considered in conjunction with transit, according to a new study that found that concentrating destinations around transit stops boosts ridership. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Highway guardrails can't withstand the weight of electric vehicles. (Jalopnik)
- New York dominates a list of counties where the highest percentage of trips are taken on foot or by bike, with six out of the top 10. (Axios)
- The head of the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced his retirement under strange circumstances, which may have something to do with him butting heads with other city leaders or the Canadian's work permit expiring. (AJC)
- Some Philadelphia transit riders are urging SEPTA not to cut service until it goes completely broke and has to shut down entirely. (WHYY)
- The mayors of several North Texas cities want to revive two failed bills that would cripple Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Morning News)
- CNU Public Square holds up Manhattan's 14th Street as an example of a place that was transformed by congestion pricing.
- Milwaukee received a $21 million federal grant to convert a busy bus route to bus rapid transit. (Journal-Sentinel)
- The Baton Rouge bus workers' union says the city is not doing enough to keep operators safe. (The Advocate)
- The Post-Standard mapped out the 25 most dangerous intersections in Syracuse, with plans for what the city is doing about them.
- After more than a decade of inaction, Portland is reviving talk of a "green loop" around the city. (BikePortland)
- Seattle residents raced the Route 8 bus on foot to demonstrate how slow it is. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- The Seattle Times has a map to guide pedestrians around the waterfront where the Alaskan Way Viaduct was torn down.
- A Dutch company introduced a new wireless charger for e-bikes. (Electrek)
