Will the Impending Wave of Seniors Inundate City Streets?

What laws should your city be passing now to make sure that a historic number of elders can age in place — or at least with some grace?

12:03 AM EDT on June 17, 2025

Photo: Mitchell Luo

As the Baby Boomers age out of driving, that silver tsunami will force American cities to change their policies to support the Boomers' new transportation needs. 

And it's time to talk about it. Today, we're posting an extended audio version of our earlier conversation with the fantastic author, attorney, and law professor Greg Shill about his contributions to the new book, “Law and the 100-Year Life”.

In our chat, we dig into thorny questions about whether we need to reject what he calls “design essentialism” and accept the necessity of traffic enforcement; what it will take to get America’s seniors to move to places that can support their changing mobility needs (or for the leaders of the places they already live to make it possible for more seniors to get around in more ways); and, of course, golf carts. 

