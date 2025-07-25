Friday’s Headlines Look to the Future

- The federal transportation system remains mired in the 20th century, devoting vast sums to highway construction based on 1960s standards. (Transportation for America)
- Shifting transportation funding from roads to transit would help the climate, save lives and address housing by giving people more choices of where to live. (Climate and Community)
- Some blue-state leaders want to fight fire with fire by withholding tax revenue from the federal government in response to the Trump administration withholding states' grant money. (NBC News)
- With no money to expand, U.S. transportation officials say technology is helping them make transit more efficient. (Route Fifty)
- With a $300 million deficit and state funding uncertain, Portland's TriMet is planning 10 percent service cuts starting in November. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Pittsburgh is replacing streetlights with adjustable LED versions that will save money as well as combat light pollution. (New York Times)
- With a new bus rapid transit line and dozens of active transportation projects on the way, Spokane's aptly named Division Street could be a model for fixing other stroads. (Range Media)
- The $11 million Park Street road diet in Jacksonville is complete. (News4Jax)
- The driver who killed a Philadelphia doctor riding her bike last year was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison. (6 ABC)
- Drivers hit five pedestrians and killed three in San Antonio last weekend, which sounds like a lot, but isn't that out of the ordinary. (San Antonio Report)
- A driver killed a cyclist at a Denver intersection where a protected bike lane was once proposed but never built. (9 News)
- By the end of the year, Austria's post office will be delivering all mail carbon-free, whether on foot, by bike or by electric vehicle. (Electrive)
- Vietnam is banning gas-powered motorcycles in downtown Hanoi, with cars soon to follow. (Electrek)
- Montreal's bikeshare system now rents out bike trailers. (Momentum)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Look to the Future
Despite some minor reforms around the edges under President Biden, U.S. transportation remains a car-centric anachronism.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: The Secret to Getting People Biking In a Hilly City
Steep streets don't have to put a stop to your city's cycling future.
Talking Headways Podcast: Measuring Transportation System Success
Karel Martens on how transportation engineering is good at finding problems but not solving them — and a new tool to measure policy success.
What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel?
The technology to stop cell phone use behind the wheel has existed for years. Why are so few drivers using it – and why aren't lawmakers making them?
Thursday’s Headlines See Mixed Results
It's easier to commit to Vision Zero as a concept than it is to actually implement its principles.
Op Ed: Pragmatic Optimism In the Face of Active Transportation Clawbacks
In the face of mounting attacks on federal funding for biking and walking, a top nonprofit is urging advocates to stay in the fight.
‘King’ Trump’s DOT Secretary Is Acting Like A Child on Congestion Pricing, Says Legal Scholar
The Transportation Secretary's claim that the federal government has "sovereign prerogatives" is a silly kid's argument.