Friday Video: Reining in the Sprawl

Sprawling urban development — which locks people into car dependence — can’t keep chugging along if we are going to save the planet and ourselves.

Some cities have outpaced others in breaking free from emissive car-dependency, according to a new study from Terner Center for Housing Innovation, but progress toward less-wasteful, more-walkable cities has been modest.

Enter Streetsblog’s very own Kea Wilson, who sat down with Turner Center Research Director Zack Subin, plus policy experts Reid Ewing, Miguel Moravec and Julia Reed for the ultimate discussion of walkable neighborhoods ... and how to get them: