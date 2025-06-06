Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Reining in the Sprawl

Some cities are shifting toward eco-friendly housing. Here are some lessons.

12:02 AM EDT on June 6, 2025

It’s a mega Zoom call.

Sprawling urban development — which locks people into car dependence — can’t keep chugging along if we are going to save the planet and ourselves.

Some cities have outpaced others in breaking free from emissive car-dependency, according to a new study from Terner Center for Housing Innovation, but progress toward less-wasteful, more-walkable cities has been modest.

Enter Streetsblog’s very own Kea Wilson, who sat down with Turner Center Research Director Zack Subin, plus policy experts Reid Ewing, Miguel Moravec and Julia Reed for the ultimate discussion of walkable neighborhoods ... and how to get them:

Matthew Sage

Matthew Sage is part of the Streetblog Summer Specialist class of 2025. He's a senior at Tufts University, an esteemed center of learning in Massachusetts, where he studies political science. He will help plot a path forward for our nation.

Read More:

