Monday’s Big, Beautiful Headlines

- Uber and DoorDash are backing Republicans' tax- and Medicaid-cutting reconciliation bill because it includes a provision exempting tips from federal taxes. (Fox Business)
- A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress last week would strengthen an existing federal ban on American transit agencies buying buses and railcars made in China. (Trains)
- President Trump thinks Sean Duffy's experience in lumberjack competitions qualifies him to head the Department of Transportation (Independent). Meanwhile, Duffy is more concerned about a painting of Jesus than multiple recent air safety catastrophes (Daily Beast)
- Electric trolleybuses are making a comeback because they no longer need to run on overhead wires. (CleanTechnica)
- New Jersey transit shut down at midnight Friday when 450 locomotive engineers went on strike. (New York Times)
- Jersey City activists and elected officials are opposed to a $10.7 billion turnpike extension. (Hudson County View)
- Illinois legislators are close to a deal on transit funding as Chicago agencies approach a fiscal cliff. (CBS News)
- In California, though, Gov. Gavin Newsom refused a request for $2 billion in emergency funding for Bay Area transit. (KQED)
- Seattle is expanding its use of automated cameras to enforce traffic laws. (KING 5)
- Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C. set a record last year with 6.1 million riders. (Axios)
- HillRag suspects D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is trying to kill the H Street bus lane project.
- Portland leaders want the city to recommit to Vision Zero after traffic deaths hit an all-time high in 2023. (Mercury)
- Savannah is reducing speed limits on almost 100 streets. (WJCL)
- A Congress for New Urbanism project in New Bedford, Massachusetts aims to transform 40 blocks along a four-lane stroad into a vibrant, walkable neighborhood. (Public Square)
- A survey found that two-thirds of Europeans support banning short-haul flights were less-polluting high-speed rail is available. (Euro News)
- Urban planners are urging Melbourne to overhaul its downtown grid to resemble Barcelona's lauded superblocks. (RMIT)
- Paris has overtaken Amsterdam as the most bike-friendly city for children in Europe. (The Guardian)
