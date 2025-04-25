Skip to Content
California

Friday Video: The High Speed Rail Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For

"Because 220 sure beats going 79."

12:02 AM EDT on April 25, 2025

We haven't stopped singing this absolute earworm about California's high speed rail project since it hit our inboxes last week — and now, neither will you.

To bastardize Bill Hader, this music video has everything: trackside saxophone solos! Sean Duffy jump scares! A brief history of the Shinkansen! Elon Musk in a cheese head! A very important reality check that we spend this much on highways literally all the time! Poorly executed flag tricks! A concrete call to action at the end of the video for Californians who want to do something to finish building this damn train already!

Seriously, hats off to Alex Davis, Californians for Electric Rail, and everyone else involved in this masterpiece. And, hey, Jimmy and the Jaywalkers, you better update your sound (though your hearts are in the right place)!

