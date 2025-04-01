- The Trump administration's goal of diverting federal funds toward fossil fuels reached beyond the U.S. DOT. (Grist)
- President Trump's promise of "no tax on tips" doesn't extend to ride-hailing or delivery drivers. (Wall Street Journal; paywall)
- Good public transportation that gets people to work on time helps them deal with the rising cost of living. (Other Words)
- The New York Times finally caught on to Culdesac Tempe, the car-free development in Arizona.
- Great Lakes Now points out that the region would be perfect for high-speed rail.
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is issuing refunds to some member cities in an effort to stave state legislation slashing its contributions from the suburbs. (KERA)
- The success of congestion pricing in New York City is leading San Francisco to consider following suit. (ABC 7)
- Utah transit agencies are making plans to contend with sprawl. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA scrapped plans for a park-and-ride lot in favor of a mixed-use development. (WHYY)
- Pittsburgh transit advocates and riders spoke against the fare hikes and service cuts that are coming if the Pennsylvania legislature doesn't come up with more money for transit. (Union Progress)
- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hopes to extend a tax allocation district — a TAD or TIF, tax increment financing — around the Beltline to fund rail. (AJC)
- An Idaho bill would ban road diets or anything that doesn't prioritize drivers, at the expense of children's lives. (Statesman)
- Even Fox News seems to be a fan of Toyota's new tiny electric vehicle.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Follow the Playbook
It's Project 2025. Don't let anything distract you.
