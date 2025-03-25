- The abrupt resignation of Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner came under pressure from President Trump, at a time when Trump is threatening to cut its budget and advisor Elon Musk is musing about privatizing intercity rail. (Associated Press)
- As congressional Republicans scramble to find ways to pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, environmental advocates see an opportunity to highlight the tax breaks the oil and gas industry receives. (Inside Climate News)
- The New York Times profiles oil magnate Harold Hamm, a longtime foe of renewable energy who's now trying to influence Trump.
- Complete streets and street grids are just as important to affordable housing as zoning. (CNU Public Square)
- People are protesting Musk's DOGE shenanigans outside Tesla dealerships all over the country, and one Palm Beach man decided to drive his car through a group of them. Ironically, it was Nissan. (ABC News)
- Also in Florida, kids on e-bikes and faster e-motos are causing traffic hazards, including killing a 12-year-old. (Palm Beach Post)
- Illinois lawmakers might turn to taxing haircuts to help close a $700 million transit shortfall in Chicago. (Daily Herald)
- A Nevada bill would create a group to study regional rail in Las Vegas and Reno. (Trains)
- New details are emerging about efforts to fund Portland sidewalk construction. (BikePortland)
- A Detroit resident is finally getting the city to fix his sidewalk after 10 years of trying. (WXYZ)
- A new complete street at the University of Maryland will connect to the Purple Line. (Maryland Today)
- Paris voters decided Sunday to pedestrianize another 500 streets. (Reuters)
- The world's first 3D-printed train station was recently — is "built" the right word? — in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Off Track
Amtrak's CEO resigned in an effort to protect the passenger rail system from the Trump administration, the AP reports.
