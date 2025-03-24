- More Americans are riding bikes since at least 2014, according to People for Bikes. (Momentum)
- Transportation professionals always saw through Elon Musk's lies. (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Tesla's self-driving tech is woefully lacking, as shown in this Kottke video.
- Blue states are pushing back against Trump administration mandates by transferring funds from roads to bike and transit projects. (Associated Press)
- Lyft robotaxis are coming to Atlanta and Dallas this summer. (The Verge)
- Anti-bike Mayor John Whitmire removed more protective barriers from Houston bike lanes (Houston Public Media). Meanwhile, a Houston state legislator proposed a bill to measure how much more protection a protected bike lane provides (KHOU).
- San Antonio council members are considering creating a new board devoted to bike and pedestrian safety. (KSAT)
- Denver commuters will have to deal with light rail "slow zones" a while longer. (Colorado Public Radio)
- The bus rapid transit Gold Line opened in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Star Tribune)
- Traffic deaths in Minneapolis dropped from 26 to 16, but remain above pre-pandemic levels. (MPR)
- Nashville joined a lawsuit opposing the Trump administration's transit funding freeze. (WPLN)
- A Portland resident devised a new way to count bikes that anyone can use. (BikePortland)
- Here's how to get involved in the cycling community in Birmingham. (Bham Now)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Pedal Away
When you free yourself/ It's the chance of a lifetime
