Wednesday’s Headlines Continue Resolving

- Transit funding is flat in the Republican-authored continuing resolution keeping the federal government open through September, and it includes funding for just a tenth of requested capital projects, according to an American Public Transit Association fact sheet.
- As they search for ways to pay for tax cuts, House Republicans are eyeing a federal tax exemption on municipal bond interest, which would make local and state infrastructure projects more expensive. (Tax Policy, Moving Day)
- Chinese automaker BYD developed a charger that can fill up an electric vehicle in five minutes. (Electrek)
- A new Urban Institute tool lets you see where federal funding for transportation, housing, climate change and more is going.
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit will propose cuts of at least 18 percent unless Pennsylvania lawmakers come through with a plan to address the agency's $100 million deficit. (Public Source)
- Drastic cuts for Kansas City's already bare-bones bus system will lead to stranded riders and longer waits. (KCUR)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit's member cities are headed to mediation as some suburbs seek to cut their contributions to the system. (KERA)
- Denver's first permanent automated speed cameras are coming to deadly Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. (Denverite)
- A Hawaii bill would allow jaywalking if there are no vehicles nearby. (Honolulu Civil Beat)
- Milwaukee plans to build 60 traffic-calming projects this year. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Oklahoma City approved a new phase of bike lane construction involving 7 miles of east-west connections. (Free Press)
- Downtown Mesa has plenty of parking people just don't know where it is, according to a consultant's report that also recommends removing car lanes and adding bike lanes to address a perception that the area is not safe. (Mesa Tribune)
- The U.S. DOT is adding bike lanes and wider sidewalks to a Provo bridge. (KUTV)
- A new U.K. development is built around people and bikes rather than cars. (CityLab)
- The Norwegian city of Bergen had to built an emergency tunnel for an underground rail line anyway, so why not give it a glow-up and open it to bikes and pedestrians? (Jalopnik)
Wednesday's Headlines Continue Resolving
There isn't much for transit in the continuing resolution Congress passed last week to fund the government for six months.
