Federal Policy

Friday Video: Welcome to the War on ‘Woke’ Transportation

Overwhelmed by weeks of federal attacks on green and equitable transportation? Catch up with this explainer and plug in to the fight.

12:02 AM EDT on March 14, 2025

Photo: Ashley Brown

The first seven weeks of the Trump administration — yes, we can't believe there have only been seven, either — have been a whirlwind of chaotic news that can be hard to take in all at once. So we were relieved to see this short, but thoughtful, recap from one of our favorite YouTubers, Ray Delahanty of CityNerd, who unpacks what the warn on DEI and anything "green" has meant for transportation so far, and what it could mean for our communities.

Check it out, and listen up for not one, but three different Streetsblog shoutouts.

Read More:

