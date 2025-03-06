Thursday’s Headlines Drill, Baby, Drill

- Thanks to Elon Musk's purges and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum's close ties to the industry, oil and gas companies are poised to take control of America's national parks. (Center for American Progress)
- Transportation for America says the Biden administration's transit and safety policies were too modest in comparison to the rhetoric, as well as too easy to unwind after he left office.
- Emissions from freight trucks are projected to rise seven percent this year. (Sustainability Magazine)
- Congestion pricing succeeded at easing Manhattan gridlock where Robert Moses' expressways failed. (Vital City)
- Residents are arguing about where to relocate a busy San Diego rail line atop bluffs that are rapidly eroding due to climate change. (New York Times)
- Funding for Kansas City's bus system continues to shrink. (KCUR)
- Colorado is considering using trains loaded with batteries to deliver clean energy to cities from wind and solar farms in rural areas that lack transmission lines. (KUNC)
- Boston transit advocates want Mayor Michelle Wu to restore a bus lane she'd previously ordered removed. (WGBH)
- North Texas transportation leaders say that if cities cut funding for Dallas Area Regional Transit, it could hurt the city's ability to transport soccer fans to World Cup games in 2026. (KERA)
- Driverless Ubers have arrived in Austin. (KXAN)
- Atlanta transit ridership fell six percent last year, the third-worst drop behind Cleveland and Los Angeles. It rose 24 percent nationwide. (AJC)
- A Black San Francisco woman who was shoved against a wall by police for jaywalking filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and county. (CBS News)
- A proposed Cincinnati ordinance would outlaw loitering at bus rapid transit stations. (WCPO)
- WDET interviewed a member of the Metro Detroit Democratic Socialists of America, which is pushing to restore a historic streetcar line on Michigan Avenue.
- The Chicago Transit Authority is launching a "frequent network" bus system with 10-minute headways on the eight busiest routes. (Sun-Times)
- Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where drivers killed 130 people between 2018 and 2022, is creating a Vision Zero plan. (KYW)
- New Orleans residents booed a Cybertruck club that came from Texas to participate in the Mardi Gras parade. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Drill, Baby, Drill
The Trump administration is paving the way for oil and gas production on federal land, including national parks.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Four Easy Ways to Fight Back Against Trump’s Transit Attacks Right Now
Overwhelmed by the onslaught of bad federal transportation news? Here are four concrete ways you can start fighting back — and some tools to help you do it.
While Constituents Demand Safer Streets, Boston Is Removing Protective Barriers From New Bikeways
A City Hall spokesperson declined to say whether the removals are permanent, or only temporary.
This Data Proves that Speed Cameras Improve Safety
And here's how to make Chicago's program fairer, too.
Wednesday’s Headlines Get Moving
Opponents often argue that congestion pricing is elitist, but it actually saves low-income commuters money.