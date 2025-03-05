Four Easy Ways to Fight Back Against Trump’s Transit Attacks Right Now

The first six weeks of the Trump administration have felt more like six years for transportation advocates, and you're not alone if you're struggling to get your bearings. Here are four simple, concrete ways that you can get your feet back on the ground and get plugged in to the fight to protect shared and active modes right now, and a few resources to help you be the most effective advocate you can be, whether you have time for a few clicks or a full-fledged campaign.

1. Make a better call to your congressperson

The Trump administration's attempts to freeze, stall, and rescind federal funding for transportation projects has caused chaos across the country, and even congresspeople may not realize just how much is at stake for their districts right now. And even if you can give them a rough estimate, that doesn't mean you'll know exactly what to say to get their attention when you call or post.

Enter the Climate Action Campaign and Green New Deal Network, who are co-hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. (Central) to equip advocates "with the knowledge and skills to confidently advocate for your cause, build relationships with lawmakers, and make a meaningful impact," whether you're organizing by phone or social media. And if you're not sure which projects in your community remain in limbo, Transportation for America has offered to help you find out.

2. Push your local media to pay attention

Your congressperson may not know just how much your community transportation network stands to lose from Trump's antics because your local media isn't covering it deeply enough.

Help get the word out with this simple letter-writing tool from the National Campaign for Transit Justice, which will find your community's top papers of record and urge them to name and shame exactly which projects are under threat. For bonus points, personalize your letter with the specific projects you care about that could be cut without more public outcry.

3. Get your message heard at a town hall

Members of Congress are being shouted down by angry constituents at town halls, prompting some lawmakers to cancel those critical gatherings and Trump to accuse Democrats, without evidence, of planting paid agitators among their ranks. If your rep is still facing the public, though, there's no better time than now to use these meetings to make your support for transit heard, and to demand that electeds take action to protect it.

Check out this free guide — also from the National Campaign for Transit Justice — to learn how to find your next town hall meeting, optimize your message for that setting, and even host your own gathering to get your rep to come to you.

4. Expand your fight across the border

This one's for the rail fans in the crowd.

Rail workers between the U.S. and Canada are uniting for a webinar on Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m. (Central), and encouraging allies from the transportation, labor, and environmental justice movements to join in to support their efforts. Learn about how you can support cross-border organizing between two nations that are fighting similar battles for the future high speed rail and against new tariffs that could have a chilling effect on rail plans across the continent.