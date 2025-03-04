Tuesday’s Headlines Talk About ‘Fight Club’

- Fast-tracking oil and gas projects, freezing grants for electric vehicle charges, loosening new fuel economy standards, and fighting high-speed rail in California and congestion pricing in New York City are among the many ways the Trump administration is quickly dismantling President Biden's climate change agenda. (New York Times)
- Data on topics like safe street design and autonomous vehicle safety are disappearing as the Trump administration takes aim at transportation research, which is apparently too woke. (CityLab, Streetsblog USA )
- A new U.S. DOT policy giving preference to communities with high marriage and birth rates for transportation grants will benefit highway projects in rural and suburban areas over urban transit. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Sharrows are worse than useless — they don't protect cyclists at all, and might put them in danger by encouraging drivers to pass too closely. (Momentum)
- Low-income drivers in Washington, D.C. could have their $100 speed camera fines cut in half. (WTOP)
- The Utah legislature sent Gov. Spencer Cox a bill barring drivers from blocking bike lanes. (City Weekly)
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a review of all transit and street safety projects from the past three years. (Globe, Streetsblog MASS)
- The top priority for the new head of the Detroit DOT is a safe and reliable transit system. (Detroit News)
- A new development will include hundreds of affordable units near a Seattle-area transit station. (KIRO)
- Amtrak is seeking a partner to help build a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas. (Fort Worth Report)
- The Oregon DOT overestimated its federal highway funding by $1 billion. (Willamette Week)
- A new bikeshare service is scheduled to start operating in Columbus, Ohio later this month. (Axios)
- Palm Beach residents are opposed to a Florida DOT project on South Ocean Boulevard because it includes sharrows rather than proper bike lanes on some stretches. (Daily News)
- Colorado may legalize tiny kei trucks from Japan. (Colorado Public Radio)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Talk About ‘Fight Club’
One environmentalist told the New York Times that the Trump administration's assault on climate change measures resembles the 1999 movie starring Brad Pitt.
