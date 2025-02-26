Wednesday’s Headlines Pay Now or Pay Later

- A little-noticed Trump executive order ends the Obama-era practice of measuring the social cost of carbon, which prices in the future impact on climate change when making decisions about, for example, fuel efficiency standards and drilling regulations. (ProPublica)
- More intense heat waves and heavier precipitation caused by climate change will make people less likely to use transit, according to a University of Oregon study. (Mass Transit)
- Congestion pricing is not only reducing traffic in Manhattan, it's also exceeding revenue estimates, raising almost $50 million in its first month. (New York Times)
- Seattle is set to resume fare inspections aboard buses. (Seattle Times)
- New rapid bus lines with 20-minute headways debuted in Austin last weekend. (Monitor)
- Denver is considering cracking down on e-scooters after 2,000 crashes in 2024. (Gazette)
- As Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker prepares the city budget, council members told her Vision Zero is a high priority. Parker cut or shifted spending on traffic safety last year. (KYW)
- Drivers killed a record 148 pedestrians in Missouri last year, up 16 percent from 2023. (Fox 4)
- Some Minnesota officials want to kill the Northstar commuter rail line, which has never recovered from the pandemic, and replace it with a bus line. (Trains)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit leaders told Texas legislators that a bill allowing metro cities to cut their payments into the system would have a devastating impact on the economy. (KERA)
- The CEO of California's High-Speed Rail Authority pushed back against Transportation Sean Duffy's announcement that the U.S. DOT would review federal funding for the project. (Railway Gazette)
- Chapel Hill received a $24 million federal grant for bus rapid transit, but is still $140 million short of completing the project. (Daily Tar Heel)
- London's new Elizabeth line is a smashing success, outpacing ridership projections and creating new jobs and development. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Pay Now or Pay Later
The Trump administration is shifting the cost of climate catastrophes from the companies causing them to future generations who will suffer.
