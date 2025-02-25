Tuesday’s Tragic Headlines

- Cars claim the lives of 1.2 million people around the world each year, and are the leading cause of death for children and young people. UN and World Health Organization officials compare it to a pandemic that should spark change with the urgency of the search for a vaccine. (The Guardian)
- Many states are not using federal funds effectively to connect rural communities with big cities by bus, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.
- The Trump administration is threatening to withdraw $4 billion in funding for California high-speed rail. (Associated Press)
- Denver became the largest city in the U.S. to commit to fully building out and maintaining its network of sidewalks, rather than rely on property owners to do it themselves. (CityLab)
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal includes a 4 percent boost for transit funding. That would help the Milwaukee County Transit System, which is facing a deficit of up to $18 million. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Milwaukee streetcar has repeatedly shut down because snow and salt are affecting its electrical switches. (Journal-Sentinel)
- The chair of Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA warned of a death spiral if Pennsylvania lawmakers don't come through with more funding. (NBC 10)
- In May Philadelphia will start using AI cameras mounted on buses and trolleys to ticket drivers who park in bus lanes. (Philly Voice). A similar program is now in place in Sacramento (Cities Today).
- Charlotte's $20 million Vision Zero program is paying for 10 miles of streetlights and new crosswalk beacons at 50 intersections. (WCNC)
- Trump administration cuts could threaten the Interstate 35 cap-and-stitch project, as well as other transportation projects. (CBS Austin)
- Utah Republicans snuck language into a state Senate bill that would prohibit Salt Lake City from making any changes to roads that would impede motor vehicles. (Building Salt Lake)
- Friends and family held a memorial for an Indianapolis man who was killed by a driver while biking earlier this month. (WTHR)
- The Urbanist has an easy way for Seattle to meet its 30 percent tree canopy goal: Tear up 1,000 acres of pavement used for street parking and plant trees there.
- Phoenix offers several free shuttle buses, and carless residents can access up to six free Lyft rides per month. (Arizona Republic)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Tragic Headlines
Car crashes kill 1.2 million people a year and cost the global economy five percent of GDP. Why isn't this crisis taken more seriously?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Does ‘Vision Zero’ Need a Reset — Or Just More Political Will to Achieve It?
Talking with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety President David Harkey about his organization's safety pivot.
Can CA Go It Alone on High Speed Rail?
New legislation is intended to explore that issue.
Meet The FHWA Director Trump Disrespected and Ignored … And Just Put Under A Huge Microscope
The executive director of the Federal Highway Administration must feel like she has whiplash.
‘Complete Streets’ Webpage Falls Prey To Trump Purge
Some of the most basic technical resources cities use to build bike lanes and sidewalks were housed on a single government website, which was scrubbed shortly after Trump's inauguration. Now, advocates are scrambling to replace them.