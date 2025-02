The Price for Thursday’s Headlines Is Wrong

Describing himself as a monarch, President Trump finally went and did it: He revoked federal approval for congestion pricing in the Manhattan business district ( New York Times Associated Press , et al), despite the fact that it's working ( Gothamist ). Gersh Kuntzman at Streetsblog NYC notes the irony of Trump claiming victory for the "working class" that will suffer without the transit revenue the toll produces, and the irony of Gov. Kathy Hochul objecting to Trump arbitrarily blocking the policy when Hochul — checks notes — also once arbitrarily blocked the policy.